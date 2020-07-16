Swanson took Mike Foltynewicz deep for an opposite-field, three-run home run in Wednesday's intrasquad game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Swanson's blast proved to be the decisive hit of the contest before the game was halted in the third inning due to rain. The 26-year-old is locked in as the Braves' everyday shortstop for the 60-game season, and now that he's healthy again, he could be a sneaky late-round value in fantasy drafts. Swanson posted an .822 OPS to go with 17 home runs and seven stolen bases in the first half of the 2019 campaign, but he struggled to regain his form at the plate upon returning for a foot injury that cost him a good portion of the second half. He slashed just .204/.315/.254 and struck out in 29.7 percent of his plate appearances after the All-Star break.