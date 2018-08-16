Braves' Dansby Swanson: Clubs 10th homer
Swanson went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.
His two-run shot in the fourth inning, Swanson's 10th homer of the year, gave the Braves a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The shortstop's .238/.295/.389 slash line on the season is mediocre at best, but he's already set a career high in home runs, and his 46 RBI leaves him five shy of matching his personal best in that category as well.
