Braves' Dansby Swanson: Clubs fourth homer Friday

Swanson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Nationals.

His seventh-inning blast off Stephen Strasburg capped a four-run frame for the Braves that accounted for all the offense on the night. Swanson now has four homers on the season, two of which have come in the last eight games, but his .196 batting average (9-for-46) and 6:18 BB:K in 14 games since coming off the disabled list leaves a lot to be desired.

