Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

The 28-year-old continues to climb out of his early-season hole. Over his last 16 games, Swanson is slashing .340/.414/.560 with two homers, three steals, eight RBI and 12 runs, although he still sports an elevated 31.0 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.