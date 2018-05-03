Braves' Dansby Swanson: Day-to-day; won't play Thursday

Swanson (wrist) is not expected to play Thursday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Mets for precautionary reasons with a sore right wrist. While he's being labeled as day-to-day, it sounds like the Braves will play it safe and hold him out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale with hopes of him returning to action Friday. Johan Camargo will likely start at shortstop in his stead.