Braves' Dansby Swanson: Day-to-day; won't play Thursday
Swanson (wrist) is not expected to play Thursday against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Mets for precautionary reasons with a sore right wrist. While he's being labeled as day-to-day, it sounds like the Braves will play it safe and hold him out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale with hopes of him returning to action Friday. Johan Camargo will likely start at shortstop in his stead.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lifted with sore wrist•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 1-for-4 with RBI•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer of season Sunday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in three Friday•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...