Swanson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Giants.

Swanson filled in for Ronald Acuna atop the order and delivered an explosive performance. Swanson led off both first and fourth innings by going deep, bringing his homer total to 12 on the campaign. Six of those home runs have come in his last 13 starts, during which he's also racked up 14 RBI and 13 runs scored. Overall, Swanson has a .302/.368/.500 line across 291 plate appearances on the season.