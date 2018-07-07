Braves' Dansby Swanson: Drives in two in loss to Brewers

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

The shortstop is showing some signs of life at the plate, hitting .297 (11-for-37) over his last 10 games, although all 11 hits have been singles. Swanson's .249/.299/.406 slash line on the season is a slight improvement on last year's performance, but he's still only worth a roster spot in deep fantasy formats.