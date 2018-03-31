Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 3-for-4 against Phillies

Swanson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run in Atlanta's 5-4 defeat to the Phillies on Friday.

Touted as a potential breakout candidate ahead of last season, Swanson never got going in 2017, posting a .232/.312/.324 slash line in 488 at-bats and was even sent to Triple-A Gwinnett for a stretch after hitting just .213 through 95 games. Friday's three-hit showing was a nice start for the young shortstop, but Swanson will have to show that he can produce consistently at the big-league level before he can confidently be deployed in fantasy lineups.