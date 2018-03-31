Braves' Dansby Swanson: Goes 3-for-4 against Phillies
Swanson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run in Atlanta's 5-4 defeat to the Phillies on Friday.
Touted as a potential breakout candidate ahead of last season, Swanson never got going in 2017, posting a .232/.312/.324 slash line in 488 at-bats and was even sent to Triple-A Gwinnett for a stretch after hitting just .213 through 95 games. Friday's three-hit showing was a nice start for the young shortstop, but Swanson will have to show that he can produce consistently at the big-league level before he can confidently be deployed in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Struggling at plate this spring•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits second Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Swinging hot bat since returning to majors•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Ticketed for full-time role in return to bigs•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...