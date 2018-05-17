Braves' Dansby Swanson: Headed to Low-A for rehab stint

Swanson (wrist) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Swanson will join Rome for what is expected to be a brief rehab assignment after getting through a second day of batting practice with no issues Wednesday. The 24-year-old, who has been on the shelf since May 4 with a wrist injury, could be back with the Braves after appearing in just one or two minor-league games, though that will likely depend on how his wrist responds to the game action. Johan Camargo will seemingly return to a utility role upon Swanson's activation, which could come as early as Friday.