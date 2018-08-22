Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits pair of two-run homers

Swanson was 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs in Tuesday's 6-1 win at Pittsburgh.

The two-homer effort is Swanson's first of the season and brings his season total to 12. The 24-year-old has a .245/.301/.410 slash line for the season, with 52 RBI and five stolen bases.

