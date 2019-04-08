Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits walk-off single versus Marlins
Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk-off single in a 4-3 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.
The 25-year-old displayed more power last season, hitting 14 homers, but seven of them came in the final 55 games. He has three in the first nine contests of 2019, perhaps indicating Swanson's increased power is here to stay. He is off to a strong start, with a .346 (9-for-26) average, four extra-base hits, nine RBI and six runs in nine games this season.
