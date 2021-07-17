Swanson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.
Swanson mashed a solo shot to left to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead in the fourth. It was his 16th homer of the year and the third over his last two games. The 27-year-old is slashing .243/.301/.458 with 38 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 41 runs scored, six steals and a 26:103 BB:K over 367 at-bats. He's on pace for career-highs in many hitting categories but must cut down on his strikeouts, as he's currently striking out 28.1 percent of the time.
