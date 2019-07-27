Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hoping for brief stay on IL

Swanson (foot) is hoping to return from the injured list when first eligible Aug. 3, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson is currently on the injured list with a right foot contusion, but it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one. As of now, the Braves don't anticipate Swanson needing more than the minimum 10 days to recover.

More News
Our Latest Stories