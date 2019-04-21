Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lifts fifth homer

Swanson went 1-for-3 with an two-run homer in Atlanta's 8-7 win Saturday against the Indians in the second game of the doubleheader.

Swanson connected for a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Dan Otero which pulled the Braves to within four runs. The 25-year-old raised his batting average to .258 and has 20 RBI for the season.