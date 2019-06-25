Braves' Dansby Swanson: New career high in homers

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

The long ball was his 15th of the year, establishing a new career high for the shortstop. Swanson's slashing .269/.358/.505 in June as he marches towards a breakout 2019.

