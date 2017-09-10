Braves' Dansby Swanson: Out of Sunday lineup
Swanson is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup versus Miami.
Swanson has started each game since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 9. In that time Swanson has shown drastic improvement from how he started the season, as he's notched a .320/.437/.433 line over the last 30 games. He'll get the day off while Johan Camargo covers shortstop and hits seventh. The Braves don't play Monday, so look for Swanson to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
