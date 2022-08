Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Pirates.

The shortstop was right in the thick of two offensive eruptions for Atlanta as the team racked up five runs in the fourth inning and another seven in the eighth. Swanson is batting .271 (26-for-96) through 23 games in August with only one homer and two steals, but he has piled up 14 runs and 18 RBI.