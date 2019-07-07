Braves' Dansby Swanson: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Swanson (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and batting second Sunday versus the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Swanson was held out of the lineup the past two games with a sore quadriceps, but he'll return to action in the final game of the season's first half. The 25-year-old has a .305/.373/.563 slash line with seven home runs since the start of June.
