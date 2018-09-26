Braves' Dansby Swanson: Returns to Atlanta

Swanson (hand) went back to Atlanta on Wednesday in order to be examined by the club's head physician Dr. Gary Lourie after undergoing on MRI on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves have yet to release the results of Swanson's MRI, though this announcement doesn't inspire much confidence. The shortstop suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Mets, during which he exited the contest with soreness in his left hand/wrist area. More should be known regarding his status following Wednesday's evaluation, though it seems unlikely that he would travel back to New York to rejoin the lineup Thursday, so don't expect him back on the field until Friday at the earliest. With Atlanta already assured of a postseason berth, the club won't rush him back this week in the event that he avoided a serious injury.