Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Swanson played a significant role in Atlanta's seven-run sixth inning by driving in Adam Duvall with a single before also coming around to score later in the frame. He has now tallied at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games, during which he's also recorded one home run, five RBI and six runs scored. Swanson has improved his average to .233 across 101 plate appearances on the campaign, but his strikeout rate remains elevated at a concerning 35.6 percent.