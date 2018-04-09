Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer of season Sunday
Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Rockies.
He went yard back-to-back with Nick Markakis in the sixth inning, giving Swanson his first homer of the season. The young shortstop in enjoying a blistering start at the plate, slashing .382/.400/.518 through eight games, and while those numbers will come down he should settle in as a much better hitter than he showed in 2017.
