Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer of season Sunday

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

He went yard back-to-back with Nick Markakis in the sixth inning, giving Swanson his first homer of the season. The young shortstop in enjoying a blistering start at the plate, slashing .382/.400/.518 through eight games, and while those numbers will come down he should settle in as a much better hitter than he showed in 2017.