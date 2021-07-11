Swanson went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Miami.

The shortstop was pretty much the lone bright spot for Atlanta in its first game without Ronald Acuna (knee). Swanson went deep off Miami starter Pablo Lopez in the sixth inning and added a second long ball off reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Swanson closed the first half of the season hot with 13 hits, including two homers and five doubles, in his last seven contests. He's slashing .243/.302/.453 with 15 homers, 40 rBI, 40 runs scored and six stolen bases through 362 plate appearances.