Swanson went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

Swanson drew a walk in the third inning and proceeded to steal second base before Matt Olson brought him home with an RBI-double to center. While the shortstop is on pace for a career high in stolen bases, he's struggled with the bat and is slashing just .226/.303/.671 through the first 32 games of the season.