Braves' Dansby Swanson: Still hampered by hand injury

Swanson (hand) took dry swings Saturday but felt some discomfort, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brian Snitker seemed somewhat lukewarm about Swanson's availability for the NLDS before the weekend, and David O'Brien of The Athletic reports that this development has made him more uneasy, if anything. An official announcement regarding the shortstop's status might not come until Wednesday, so it will be important for him to ramp up his activity quickly in the next couple days.

