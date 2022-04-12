Swanson will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Atlanta is facing a left-handed starter (Patrick Corbin) for the second day in a row, but even with lefty-hitting regulars Eddie Rosario and Alex Dickerson out of the starting nine, Swanson hasn't been able to climb much in the order. Swanson didn't hit any higher than seventh in any of Atlanta's first five games, going 2-for-16 with 10 strikeouts.