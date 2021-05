Swanson went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates.

His seventh-inning blast off Chasen Shreve was one of seven Atlanta homers on the night. Swanson has gone yard in back-to-back games whole reeling off three straight multi-hit efforts, and he's hitting .296 (21-for-71) in May with five of his seven home runs on the season.