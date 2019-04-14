Braves' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Sunday
Swanson is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Mets, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Swanson started the first 14 games of the year but heads to the bench after going 1-for-4 with three RBI and a walk Saturday. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat sixth in his stead for the series finale.
More News
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Keeps raking in Colorado•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hits walkoff single versus Marlins•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Homers in win•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Raps out double in opener•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Connects on first spring homer•
-
Braves' Dansby Swanson: Hasn't found power stroke•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...