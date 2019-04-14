Braves' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Sunday

Swanson is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Mets, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swanson started the first 14 games of the year but heads to the bench after going 1-for-4 with three RBI and a walk Saturday. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat sixth in his stead for the series finale.

