Braves' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Sunday

Swanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Swanson was recently relegated to a part-time role, and that decision will show up in practice Sunday with Brandon Phillips (hamstring) returning to the lineup. Johan Camargo, who had been filling in for Phillips, will get the nod at shortstop.

