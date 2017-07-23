Braves' Dansby Swanson: Takes seat Sunday
Swanson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Swanson was recently relegated to a part-time role, and that decision will show up in practice Sunday with Brandon Phillips (hamstring) returning to the lineup. Johan Camargo, who had been filling in for Phillips, will get the nod at shortstop.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...