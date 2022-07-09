Swanson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Nationals.

All three knocks were singles, something of a disappointment on a night in which Atlanta hitters piled up seven extra-base hits including four homers en route to 12 runs, but Swanson still cranked out his fourth multi-hit performance in the last eight games. The shortstop is batting .389 (14-for-36) during that surge, boosting his slash line on the season to .302/.359/.494 with 14 homers, 14 steals, 50 RBI and 52 runs through 85 contests.