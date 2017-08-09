Braves' Dansby Swanson: Ticketed for full-time role in return to bigs
Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Swanson, who was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, will be the team's everyday shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He'll enter the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, batting eighth.
Despite his immense struggles at the plate with the big club earlier this season, Swanson is still viewed as an integral part of the Braves' rebuild, so it's no surprise that he'll receive regular at-bats upon rejoining the big club. Swanson will take over the role that had previously fallen to Johan Camargo, who was moved to the disabled list after suffering a bone bruise on his right knee while running onto the field prior to Tuesday's game. The Braves expect Camargo to miss at least two weeks with the injury, so Swanson will have a decent length of time to try and improve upon his dismal .213/.287/.312 slash line.
