Swanson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.

Swanson homered in the sixth inning off Wil Crowe. He scored on William Contreras' three-run home run in the second inning. It was his third three-hit game and second game with multiple extra-base hits this season. The 27-year-old is slashing .222/.281/.395 with six home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs and a pair of steals in 179 plate appearances. He leads Atlanta with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate.