Braves' Dansby Swanson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Nationals.

Braves hitters only managed five hits on the night, and the team's double-play duo of Swanson and Ozzie Albies collected four of them. Swanson is off to a hot start, slashing .366/.381/.585 with one homer and eight RBI through 10 games, but his 1:8 BB:K and .438 BABIP are both strong signs he could cool down rapidly.