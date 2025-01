Atlanta signed Jimenez to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Mike Rodriguez reports.

Jimenez, 30, was non-tendered by the Athletics back in November after posting a 4.91 ERA and 25:19 K:BB over 25.2 innings during the 2024 season. The righty reliever has struck out nearly a batter per inning in his career but has also walked 54 over 84.2 frames.