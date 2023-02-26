Vines gave up one hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

It's generally foolhardy to draw too many conclusions from the sixth inning of a late February spring training game, but Vines certainly looked the part of a top pitching prospect Saturday as he leaned on his plus changeup to whiff three of the four batters he faced. The 24-year-old right-hander posted solid numbers in Double-A and Triple-A last season and appears poised to make his big-league debut at some point in 2023.