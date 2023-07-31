Vines (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Thursday and struck out four while allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in his return to the rotation.

Thursday's appearance marked Vines' season debut for Gwinnett after he was placed on the IL coming out of spring training on account of an inflamed right shoulder. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late June and turned in a 2.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 15 innings over his four starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and High-A Rome before he slotted back into the Gwinnett rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander is one of Atlanta's top pitching prospects and already has a spot on the 40-man roster, so a late-season promotion to the majors isn't out of the question if he excels in his next few outings at Triple-A and if the big club has a need for another impact arm.