Vines (shoulder) made his most recent rehab appearance Friday at High-A Rome, covering 4.2 innings and striking out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and zero walks.

The outing with Rome was the third of Vines' rehab assignment, which he kicked off June 30 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season at Triple-A Gwinnett while he works his way back from a shoulder issue, but he looks on pace to make his 2023 International League debut either this week or next.