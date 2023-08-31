Vines (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Wednesday versus the Rockies.

Making his major-league debut at Coors Field, Vines had few issues with the Rockies' lineup. The runs against him came on an Ezequiel Tovar single and a Hunter Goodman sacrifice fly. Vines had a 2.86 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett after recovering from a shoulder injury, so his success isn't all that surprising. The rookie right-hander could have a chance to stick in Atlanta's rotation beyond Wednesday. If he does, he could pitch at home versus the Cardinals next week, though Atlanta may use Monday's off day to push him to the back a few days instead.