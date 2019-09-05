O'Day (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

O'Day has been on the shelf all season with a forearm injury, but he's ready to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a four-game rehab assignment with no issues, striking out six batters while allowing just two hits across four innings in the process. Seeing as he's been sidelined all year, the Braves will likely deploy him in middle-to-low-leverage situations down the stretch. Alex Jackson (knee) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

