O'Day signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Braves, which includes a $3.5 million club option for 2021.

He logged a 1.69 ERA in eight games for the Braves last season after missing significant time with with a right forearm strain. For O'Day's career (585 games), right-handed hitters have batted just .195 against him. He should work in mid-leverage situations in 2020.

