O'Day (hamstring) was traded from the Orioles to the Braves on Tuesday along with Kevin Gausman in exchange for Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Brett Cumberland, Evan Phillips, Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots.

The Orioles received a lesser package from Atlanta in exchange for dumping O'Day's salary. He underwent season-ending hamstring surgery earlier this month and is owed $9 million in 2019 -- the final year of his contract.