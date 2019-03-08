Manager Brian Snitker said Friday that O'Day is battling right forearm soreness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Day recently said he was fully recovered from offseason hamstring surgery, only to have to forearm soreness crop up within a couple days. The veteran right-hander is still expected to be ready for Opening Day, though he has no official timeline for his return.

