O'Day gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless innings of relief during Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The sidearmer has had an inconsistent start to 2020 -- while his 2.45 ERA and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings over four appearances are solid, his three walks are a little concerning. O'Day does have a win, but unless he works his way into consistent high-leverage spots, his fantasy ceiling will be limited regardless of how sharp his control is.