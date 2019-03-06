Braves' Darren O'Day: Fully recovered from surgery
O'Day says his hamstring feels "awesome" after last season's surgery, Steve Hummer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The sidearming right-hander has battled injuries in two of the last three seasons and seen his ratios slide, which prompted the Orioles to dump his contract in the Kevin Gausman trade, but O'Day has still posted K/9 rates above 10.0 each of the last four years. If the 36-year-old can stay off the injured list in 2019, he should be able to give the Braves some valuable innings out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Braves' Darren O'Day: Dealt to Braves•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Heading for surgery, out for season•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Sent to DL with hamstring injury•
-
Orioles' Darren O'Day: Lifted with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...