O'Day says his hamstring feels "awesome" after last season's surgery, Steve Hummer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The sidearming right-hander has battled injuries in two of the last three seasons and seen his ratios slide, which prompted the Orioles to dump his contract in the Kevin Gausman trade, but O'Day has still posted K/9 rates above 10.0 each of the last four years. If the 36-year-old can stay off the injured list in 2019, he should be able to give the Braves some valuable innings out of the bullpen.