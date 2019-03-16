O'Day (forearm) still hasn't resumed throwing, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

O'Day was shut down from throwing after experiencing right forearm soreness, and it's concerning that he's yet to start playing catch. If he has any chance of being ready for Opening Day, he'll have to resume a throwing program in the near future.

