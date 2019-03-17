Manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that O'Day (forearm) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

O'Day has yet to begin throwing after being shut down with right forearm soreness March 8, so this news comes as little surprise. The 36-year-old sidearmer will remain without a timeline for his return until he can resume a throwing program.

