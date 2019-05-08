O'Day (forearm) remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, though the Braves are optimistic he'll be reinstated at some point during the summer, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Day has been shut down all season after first experiencing soreness in his right forearm in early March. The 36-year-old has yet to even resume a throwing program since spring training concluded, so it appears safe to conclude that his absence will stretch into June. Once he proves he's healthy again, O'Day could have a key role waiting for him in the Atlanta bullpen.