O'Day (forearm) is still only playing catch and has no timetable for his return to the mound, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Braves' bullpen had a rough start to the season and could use a veteran reliever to stabilize things, but it' s still not yet clear when O'Day will be ready to contribute. Given that his only game action of the spring came March 1, he'll essentially be starting his camp over from scratch once he's cleared. It could be awhile before the sidearmer makes his 2019 debut.