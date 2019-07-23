O'Day (forearm) has progressed to playing long toss but has yet to throw off a mound, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves haven't yet ruled O'Day out for the remainder of the season, though he's not expected to be back until either late August or September. The right-hander has been on the shelf since the start of the 2019 campaign due to a right forearm injury.

