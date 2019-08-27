O'Day (forearm) will shift his rehab assignment Tuesday from the Braves' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate to High-A Florida.

O'Day made one appearance in the GCL over the weekend, striking out two over a scoreless frame. The soft-tossing righty has been on the shelf all season due to the forearm issue, so the Braves will need to reinstate him from the 60-day IL before Sept. 1 in order for him to be eligible for the postseason. Atlanta will likely wait and see how O'Day checks out during his first outing with Florida before determining if he can realistically contribute for the big club down the stretch.

