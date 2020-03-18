Play

O'Day has posted a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through three innings this spring.

The 37-year-old righty is expected to provide Atlanta with middle relief innings this season, and O'Day looked healthy and nearly ready for Opening Day when MLB was put on pause. If he can avoid injuries this year, he could post double-digit holds for the first time since 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories